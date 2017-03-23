Social Security Administrative Law Judge Sentenced to Prison for Accepting Sexual Gratuity, Stealing SSA Records & Obstruction

BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge today sentenced a former administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration to one year and a day in prison for crimes including engaging in a sex act with a Social Security beneficiary whose case he presided over, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey, SSA-Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Margaret Jackson and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger Stanton.

U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Emerson Hopkins sentenced PAUL STRIBLING CONGER JR., 74, of Akron, Ala., for obstructing justice, accepting a gratuity for an official act of a public official and stealing government property. Conger pleaded guilty to the charges in October. The judge also ordered Conger to pay a $4,000 fine. He must report to prison July 24.

Conger served as an administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration from May 1999 to April 2014, presiding over hearings to determine whether someone who applied for disability or other SSA benefits qualified to receive them. Conger’s judicial chambers were in the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa.