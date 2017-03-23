Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 132 Seeds: 17580 Comments: 142163 Since: Aug 2009

Social Security Administrative Law Judge Sentenced to Prison for Accepting Sexual Gratuity, Stealing SSA Records & Obstruction

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: | USAO-NDAL | Department of Justice
Seeded on Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge today sentenced a former administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration to one year and a day in prison for crimes including engaging in a sex act with a Social Security beneficiary whose case he presided over, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey, SSA-Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Margaret Jackson and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger Stanton.

U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Emerson Hopkins sentenced PAUL STRIBLING CONGER JR., 74, of Akron, Ala., for obstructing justice, accepting a gratuity for an official act of a public official and stealing government property. Conger pleaded guilty to the charges in October. The judge also ordered Conger to pay a $4,000 fine. He must report to prison July 24.

Conger served as an administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration from May 1999 to April 2014, presiding over hearings to determine whether someone who applied for disability or other SSA benefits qualified to receive them. Conger’s judicial chambers were in the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor