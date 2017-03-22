Newsvine

White supremacist charged with murder after traveling to NYC to kill a black man

Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:13 PM
The wave of hate crimes following Donald Trump’s election continues. James Harris Jackson, a white supremacist with connections to a documented hate group in Maryland, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Timothy Caughman, a black man, in New York City. According to NBC 4 New York, authorities want to upgrade the charges against Jackson to a hate crime and first-degree murder, with police saying that Jackson traveled from Baltimore to New York to specifically attack black men

By Gabe Ortiz

 

