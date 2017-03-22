White supremacist charged with murder after traveling to NYC to kill a black man

The wave of hate crimes following Donald Trump’s election continues. James Harris Jackson, a white supremacist with connections to a documented hate group in Maryland, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Timothy Caughman, a black man, in New York City. According to NBC 4 New York, authorities want to upgrade the charges against Jackson to a hate crime and first-degree murder, with police saying that Jackson traveled from Baltimore to New York to specifically attack black men