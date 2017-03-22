President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago and proposed an ambitious political strategy to undermine anti-Russian opposition across former Soviet republics, the Associated Press has learned. The work appears to contradict assertions by the Trump administration and Manafort that he never worked for Russian interests.
Paul Manafort had an ambitious plan to benefit the Putin government, report says - LA Times
