State Sen. Ralph Shortey known for filing odd bills before charged with child prostitution - Tulsa World: Capitol Report

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican state senator from Oklahoma City charged with child prostitution once proposed a bill to ban the use of human fetuses in food.
(Cleveland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican state senator from Oklahoma City charged with child prostitution once proposed a bill to ban the use of human fetuses in food.
(Cleveland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Associated Press
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment