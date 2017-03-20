RELEASE: New CAP Report Estimates 1.8 Million Jobs Lost Under House ACA Repeal Bill - Center for American Progress

Washington, D.C. — The House of Representatives health care repeal bill will cost some individuals tens of thousands of dollars more each year; rip health coverage from over 24 million Americans by 2026; and now, a new analysis from the Center for American Progress reveals that, if enacted, the legislation will lead to job losses totaling 1.8 million nationwide. Despite these devastating numbers and criticism from both parties, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and President Donald Trump continue to push full speed ahead with their Affordable Care Act repeal bill.