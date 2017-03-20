WATCH: Adam Schiff masterfully connects the dots between Trump and Russia — and it's damning

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) gave a lengthy statement Monday during the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election in which he expertly connected the dots between Trump’s campaign and Russia.
Brad Reed
