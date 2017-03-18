Newsvine

Oops, He Did It Again: Donald Trump Just Can't Stop Himself from Blurting Out State Secrets | Alternet

Every day he’s president, it causes damage — damage to the traditions of the office, damage to the federal government he’s busily downsizing, damage to our reputation overseas and damage to American culture. What’s truly infuriating about Donald Trump’s presidency so far isn’t solely his remarkably unspooled blurtings or his executive orders. It’s his unforced errors. Apparently, Trump’s endless roster of gaffes include accidentally revealing national security secrets and classified information. A lot.

By Bob Cesca / Salon

