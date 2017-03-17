Newsvine

State senator's son banned from Kentucky House offices over racial remarks [Offensive text]

Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: USA Today
Seeded on Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:59 AM
FRANKFORT, Ky. — House Speaker Jeff Hoover has permanently banned Dan Seum Jr., the son of state Sen. Dan Seum, from the third floor of the Capitol Annex after a legislative staff investigation found the younger Seum had made “racially charged” remarks at the offices last month.

But Seum says the matter is a “terrible misunderstanding” that occurred when legislative staffers overheard him quoting a racist comment that he said he strongly disagrees with, but that he often cites to illustrate a history of discrimination against African Americans.

