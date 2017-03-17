Newsvine

McDonald's Calls Trump A Disgusting Excuse For A President In Golden Arches Smack Down

The official McDonald's Twitter account was used to tweet a form of political protest on Thursday as someone tweeted to President Trump that he was a disgusting excuse for a president and that McDonald's wanted Barack Obama back.

Jason Easley

