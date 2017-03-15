Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance Articles: 132 Seeds: 17508 Comments: 141571 Since: Aug 2009

Trump ally Roger Stone says US intelligence tried to assassinate him in Wednesday hit-and-run crash

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:40 PM
Discuss:

Roger Stone — the Watergate-era GOP “dirty tricks” operative and longtime friend and confidant to Pres. Donald Trump claims that forces from the so-called “deep state” tried to kill him in a hit-and-run auto collision on Wednesday.

David Ferguson

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor