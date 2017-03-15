In San Antonio, 35-year-old former Central Texas Detention Facility—G.E.O. prison guard Barbara Jean Goodwin faces up to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to having sexual relations with an inmate, announced United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr.; United States Marshal David Sligh; and, Christopher Combs, FBI Special Agent in Charge, San Antonio Division.
Former Central Texas Detention Facility–G.E.O. Prison Guard Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Ward
