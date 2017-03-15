Newsvine

Nineteen People Indicted on Fraud Charges Related to Telemarketing Enterprise

St. Louis, MO – Nineteen defendants have been charged in federal court in connection with a multi-count indictment arising from their participation in a fraudulent telemarketing enterprise that often targeted elderly victims.

 

In October 2016, a grand jury returned an indictment against nine individuals living in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. Last month, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment against an additional ten defendants. The superseding indictment includes charges against individuals living in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada.

