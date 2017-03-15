Ohio state representative arrested, faces drunken driving, weapons charges, reports say | cleveland.com

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An Ohio state representative was arrested Sunday morning and faces drunken driving and weapons charges, reports say.
by Jane Morice
Image: Ohio Rep. Wes Retherford (R-Hamilton)(Butler County Jail)
