Attorney General Jeff Sessions Delivers Remarks on Efforts to Combat Violent Crime and Restore Public Safety Before Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement

Good morning, everyone. I want to begin by thanking Dana [Boente] for coming down to Richmond and introducing me today. Dana is currently wearing two hats, serving as acting Deputy Attorney General while also continuing to serve as your U.S. Attorney here in the Eastern District of Virginia. I’m grateful for his outstanding service in both roles.

I also want to welcome the many federal, state and local law enforcement leaders who have joined us. Thank you for everything you and your people do. I look forward to meeting with you this morning.

All of us who work in law enforcement want to keep people safe. That is the heart of our jobs; it is what drives us every day. So we are all disturbed to learn that violent crime is on the rise in America, especially in our cities. And that is what I want to talk about with you today.

First, we should keep in mind some context. Overall, crime rates in our country remain near historic lows. Murder rates are half of what they were in 1980. The rate of violent crime has fallen by almost half from its peak.

The people of Richmond have seen this progress firsthand. Since 1995, murder and violent crime rates in Richmond have fallen by two-thirds. You have watched neighborhoods that were once in the grip of gangs and drugs transformed into places where kids can play and parents can take walks after sunset without fear.

In the past four decades, we have won great victories against crime in America. This happened under leadership from both political parties, and thanks above all to the work of prosecutors and good police using data-driven methods and professional training. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are alive today as a result.

But in the last two years, we’ve seen warning signs that this progress is now at risk.