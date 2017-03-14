Richard Spencer's White Nationalist Non-Profit Loses Tax-Exempt Status: 'I Don't Understand This Stuff' | Mediaite

Richard Spencer‘s National Policy Institute, the white nationalist nonprofit which hosted a conference where members did a Nazi salute to honor Donald Trump last November, has lost its tax-exempt status.
by Lindsey Ellefson
