Richard Spencer's White Nationalist Non-Profit Loses Tax-Exempt Status: 'I Don't Understand This Stuff' | Mediaite

Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:33 AM
Richard Spencer‘s National Policy Institute, the white nationalist nonprofit which hosted a conference where members did a Nazi salute to honor Donald Trump last November, has lost its tax-exempt status.

by Lindsey Ellefson

