Paul Ryan Shows Signs Of A Mental Breakdown After CBO Kills His Obamacare Replacement Bill

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's statement following the CBO releasing a score for his Obamacare replacement that was horrid was completely delusional. Someone better do a welfare check on Speaker Ryan.
Jason Easley
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's statement following the CBO releasing a score for his Obamacare replacement that was horrid was completely delusional. Someone better do a welfare check on Speaker Ryan.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment