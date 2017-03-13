Newsvine

Paul Ryan Shows Signs Of A Mental Breakdown After CBO Kills His Obamacare Replacement Bill

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's statement following the CBO releasing a score for his Obamacare replacement that was horrid was completely delusional. Someone better do a welfare check on Speaker Ryan.

