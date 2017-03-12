Newsvine

US Attorney Preet Bharara Was Investigating Fox News When Trump Fired Him

Sun Mar 12, 2017
President Donald Trump’s decision to fire U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara happened as Bharara’s office was reportedly probing Fox News over its alleged failure to inform shareholders about repeated settlements for allegations of sexual harassment and assault by former Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes and other executives against female employees. Reports indicate Trump may pick one of Ailes’ former lawyers to replace Bharara.
ZACHARY PLEAT

