hate crimes in the U.S.: Some Nazi asshole posted swastika-emblazoned flyers at the library at Texas State University at San Marcos that read, “White man, are you sick and tired of the Jews destroying your country through mass immigration and degeneracy.” This is now the fourth time since Donald Trump’s election that this kind of shit has appeared on campus. But the really disturbing part is that the school has no plans to address it, according to spokesman Matt Flores