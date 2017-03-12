Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance Articles: 132 Seeds: 17469 Comments: 141333 Since: Aug 2009

An intruder who claimed he is a 'friend' of Trump's was arrested at the White House - Business Insider

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:42 AM
Discuss:

An intruder carrying a backpack entered the White House grounds and was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents at an entrance near the president's residence, CNN reported on Saturday morning, citing an unnamed source.

Jeremy Berke and Reuters

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor