Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance Articles: 132 Seeds: 17457 Comments: 141280 Since: Aug 2009

Intelligence Analyst Delivers Good News: Trump's Constitutional Crimes Are Being Handled

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:40 PM
Discuss:

Yes, it's true your Republican Congress is not doing their job, strategic analyst for businesses and government agencies Eric Garland wrote, but the Trump Russia and Trump emoluments clause violations are being handled.

Sarah Jones

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor