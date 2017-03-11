Newsvine

Colbert ridicules Trump-branded massage parlors: 'Because his presidency may not have a happy ending'

Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:49 AM
Late Show host Stephen Colbert took his nightly shot at Donald Trump, noting the president was recently allowed to license his name in China in such a away that it would include massage parlors and escort services.

Tom Boggioni

