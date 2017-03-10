MSNBC Host Shreds GOP Congressman's Attempt to Slander Universal Health Care (Video)

Republicans have a huge advantage when it comes to the debate over health care, simply because it’s easier to fear-monger than sell people on a new idea. It really is astonishing to think we live in a country where Medicare, a form of universal health care, is extremely popular among seniors — while millions of Americans oppose the idea of that popular system being expanded to cover everyone. Especially considering nearly every current complaint about health care (cost of premiums, type of coverage, how complicated it is) are all arguments for a true universal health care system.