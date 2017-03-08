Attorney Pleads Guilty For Role In Multi-Million Dollar Scheme To Fraudulently Obtain Copyright Infringement Settlements From Victims Who Downloaded Pornographic Movies

United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger today announced the guilty plea of JOHN L. STEELE, 45, for his role in a multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain payments to settle sham copyright infringement lawsuits by lying to state and federal courts throughout the country. On March 6, 2017, STEELE pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering before U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen of the District of Minnesota. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

“John Steele and his co-defendant devised an egregious fraudulent scheme by abusing their positions of trust and exploiting our justice system,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. “My Office will continue working diligently to ensure that criminals who engage in corrupt and fraudulent behavior are held responsible for their actions, regardless of their position or profession.”