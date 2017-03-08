Newsvine

We're Spending $30 Million For Melania To Live In NYC As Trump Suspends Military Child Care

View Original Article: politicususa.com
Taxpayers are footing the bill to the tune of an estimated $30 million for Melania Trump to live in New York City, while the President's federal hiring freeze is causing the military to close down child care programs.

