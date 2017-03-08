Ex-CIA director denies WikiLeaks claims on domestic spying: 'These tools wouldn't be used against Americans'

According to a massive document dump from WikiLeaks, the CIA is spying on Americans through malware on cell phones and Samsung televisions. Former CIA director Michael Hayden told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s “Late Show” that the claim is false.

“If they were, would you say yes?” Colbert asked. Hayden said he would. “Is that a true answer?” Colbert asked and Hayden said it was. “I don’t believe you.”

“Look, I can tell you that these tools would not be used against an American,” he said, noting “there are some bad people in the world who have Samsung TVs…So, the NSA develops tools. The CIA develops tools that we can use.”

“How is that not possible?” Colbert asked Hayden. He noted that the government has already worked to wiretap those it deems a threat, including those with Russian ties. “Why wouldn’t the president do this?” Colbert asked.