Ukrainian National Arrested In Connection With Scheme To Illegally Export Rifle Scopes And Thermal Imaging Equipment

Queens Man Sought to Export Controlled Rifle Scopes and Thermal Imaging Equipment Designed for Military Use

Earlier today, Volodymyr Nedoviz, a lawful permanent resident of the United States and citizen of Ukraine, was arrested on federal charges of illegally exporting controlled military technology from the United States to end-users in Ukraine. Federal agents also executed a search warrant at a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania location that was used in connection with Nedoviz’s illegal scheme.

Nedoviz is scheduled to make his initial appearance today at 2:00 p.m. at the United States Courthouse, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, New York, before United States Magistrate Judge Ramon E. Reyes, Jr.

