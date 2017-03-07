FTC Reaches Settlement With Nationwide Debt Relief Provider | Federal Trade Commission

Newsvine

FTC Reaches Settlement With Nationwide Debt Relief Provider

A debt relief company and its principals who allegedly misled consumers and charged illegal advance fees will be banned from those practices under a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the FTC’s complaint, United Debt Counselors LLC exaggerated how much money people would save using its services. The company’s direct mail ads, which reached up to 100,000 consumers per week, looked like official documents from a bank or attorney, and claimed that typical customers would have their credit card debt cut in half and become debt-free within 36 months.

