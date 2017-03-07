Li develops unique photo-catalyst material, turns CO2 emissions into renewable hydrocarbon fuels

Researchers with the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University are making the best use of our energy waste — turning one of our most potent pollutants and greenhouse gasses, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), into hydrocarbon fuels that can help the environment and solve growing energy needs.

“We're essentially trying to convert CO 2 and water, with the use of the sun, into solar fuels in a process called artificial photosynthesis,” said Dr. Ying Li, associate professor of mechanical engineering and principal investigator. “In this process, the photo-catalyst material has some unique properties and acts as a semiconductor, absorbing the sunlight which excites the electrons in the semiconductor and gives them the electric potential to reduce water and CO 2 into carbon monoxide and hydrogen, which together can be converted to liquid hydrocarbon fuels.”