Li develops unique photo-catalyst material, turns CO2 emissions into renewable hydrocarbon fuels

Researchers with the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University are making the best use of our energy waste — turning one of our most potent pollutants and greenhouse gasses, carbon dioxide (CO2), into hydrocarbon fuels that can help the environment and solve growing energy needs.
“We're essentially trying to convert CO2and water, with the use of the sun, into solar fuels in a process called artificial photosynthesis,” said Dr. Ying Li, associate professor of mechanical engineering and principal investigator. “In this process, the photo-catalyst material has some unique properties and acts as a semiconductor, absorbing the sunlight which excites the electrons in the semiconductor and gives them the electric potential to reduce water and CO2 into carbon monoxide and hydrogen, which together can be converted to liquid hydrocarbon fuels.”
