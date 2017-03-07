Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17401 Comments: 140947 Since: Aug 2009

Li develops unique photo-catalyst material, turns CO2 emissions into renewable hydrocarbon fuels

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | News & Events | College of Engineering
Seeded on Tue Mar 7, 2017 12:12 PM
Discuss:

Researchers with the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University are making the best use of our energy waste — turning one of our most potent pollutants and greenhouse gasses, carbon dioxide (CO2), into hydrocarbon fuels that can help the environment and solve growing energy needs. 

“We're essentially trying to convert CO2and water, with the use of the sun, into solar fuels in a process called artificial photosynthesis,” said Dr. Ying Li, associate professor of mechanical engineering and principal investigator. “In this process, the photo-catalyst material has some unique properties and acts as a semiconductor, absorbing the sunlight which excites the electrons in the semiconductor and gives them the electric potential to reduce water and CO2 into carbon monoxide and hydrogen, which together can be converted to liquid hydrocarbon fuels.” 

Robert (Chris) Scoggins

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor