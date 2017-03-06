Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17390 Comments: 140877 Since: Aug 2009

Bombshell report links Trump hotel to corrupt Azerbaijan oligarchs and Iranian terror group

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 1:53 PM
Discuss:

President Donald Trump and his eldest daughter developed a hotel in Azerbaijan that appears to be a corrupt operation run by a family known as “the Corleones of the Caspian” with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Travis Gettys

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor