Bombshell report links Trump hotel to corrupt Azerbaijan oligarchs and Iranian terror group

President Donald Trump and his eldest daughter developed a hotel in Azerbaijan that appears to be a corrupt operation run by a family known as “the Corleones of the Caspian” with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
Travis Gettys
President Donald Trump and his eldest daughter developed a hotel in Azerbaijan that appears to be a corrupt operation run by a family known as “the Corleones of the Caspian” with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
Travis Gettys
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment