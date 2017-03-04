Some states shine in health care. Some soar in education. Some excel in both – or in much more. The Best States ranking of U.S. states draws on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens. In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state’s economy, the opportunity it offers people, its roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, its public safety and the integrity and health of state government.
Overall Best States Rankings | US News Best States
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 3:58 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment