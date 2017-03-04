Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17373 Comments: 140777 Since: Aug 2009

WATCH: Conservative commentator blasts Paul Ryan for 'absolute capitulation' to Trump's agenda

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 9:17 AM
Discuss:

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes called out House Majority Leader Paul Ryan on HBO’s Real Time, Friday night, saying it was “painful” watching the fiscal conservative “capitulate” to President Donald Trump’s grand plans.

Tom Boggioni

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor