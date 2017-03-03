Seven Baltimore City Police Officers Arrested for Abusing Power in Federal Racketeering Conspiracy

Officers Allegedly Robbed Victims, Filed False Affidavits and Made Fraudulent Overtime Claims; One Officer Also Charged in Separate Six-Defendant Drug Conspiracy Indictment

“Criminals Who Work in Police Agencies Unfairly Tarnish Honorable Officers”

Baltimore, Maryland – Federal agents arrested seven Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) officers today for a racketeering conspiracy and racketeering offenses, including robbery, extortion, and overtime fraud. The indictment was returned on February 23, 2017, and unsealed today following the execution of arrest and search warrants. One of the officers also was charged in a separate drug conspiracy indictment, also unsealed today.

The indictments were announced by Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Don A. Hibbert of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; and Commissioner Kevin Davis of the Baltimore Police Department.

“This is not about aggressive policing, it is about a criminal conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein. “Prosecuting criminals who work in police agencies is essential both to protect victims and to support the many honorable officers whose reputations they unfairly tarnish.”

“As evidenced by these indictments the FBI will continue to make rooting out corruption at all levels one of its top criminal priorities,” said Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson, FBI Baltimore Field Office. “Coupled with strong leadership by Commissioner Davis and his department, this investigation has dismantled a group of police officers who were besmirching the good name of the Baltimore City Police Department.”