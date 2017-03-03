'President Loco is off his meds again': Internet roasts Trump's feeble defense of latest Russia scandal

President Donald Trump was back on Twitter Friday afternoon, and he tried to deflect from his administration’s continued troubles with Russia by posting a photo of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Brad Reed
