Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17366 Comments: 140731 Since: Aug 2009

Denver Man Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms Stolen from Colorado Gun Store

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 2:27 PM
Discuss:

DENVER – Eric Michael Perez, age 20, of Denver, Colorado, was sentenced late last week by U.S. District Court Judge Philip A. Brimmer to serve 70 months (nearly 6 years) in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer and ATF Special Agent in Charge Debora Livingston announced. Following his prison sentence, Judge Brimmer ordered the defendant to serve 3 years on supervised release. The defendant, who appeared at the sentencing hearing in custody, was remanded at the conclusion.

Defendant Perez was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 27, 2016. He pled guilty to the charge in the indictment on November 23, 2016. He was sentenced by Judge Brimmer on February 23, 2017.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor