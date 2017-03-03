Denver Man Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms Stolen from Colorado Gun Store

DENVER – Eric Michael Perez, age 20, of Denver, Colorado, was sentenced late last week by U.S. District Court Judge Philip A. Brimmer to serve 70 months (nearly 6 years) in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer and ATF Special Agent in Charge Debora Livingston announced. Following his prison sentence, Judge Brimmer ordered the defendant to serve 3 years on supervised release. The defendant, who appeared at the sentencing hearing in custody, was remanded at the conclusion.

Defendant Perez was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 27, 2016. He pled guilty to the charge in the indictment on November 23, 2016. He was sentenced by Judge Brimmer on February 23, 2017.