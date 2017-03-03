Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17361 Comments: 140699 Since: Aug 2009

This in essence is why I have come to believe absolutely that there is no Hell.

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: lnr.politicususa.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 6:06 AM
Discuss:

This, in essence, is why I no longer believe that Hell exists. No one can ever wave a Bible in front of me and terrify me that the Monster God can’t wait to torture me down in his First Century dungeon.

By Margot Fernandez

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor