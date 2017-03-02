Don't Get Used To Unlimited Internet – Trump Aims To Curb Your Access

This article was first published by Liberal America on February 23.

When former Federal Communications Commission Chair Tom Wheeler resigned his post the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, many advocates of net neutrality started writing epitaphs for the free and open internet. That’s because when Wheeler, a former telecommunications lobbyist, proposed during his tenure to loosen net neutrality rules so telecom giants could enjoy more profit shares, the outcry was enough–thanks in part to John Oliver–to force him to side with people who value the internet as a public utility.

But that was in 2015.