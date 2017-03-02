Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17358 Comments: 140668 Since: Aug 2009

Don't Get Used To Unlimited Internet – Trump Aims To Curb Your Access

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: lnr.politicususa.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 3:56 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This article was first published by Liberal America on February 23.

When former Federal Communications Commission Chair Tom Wheeler resigned his post the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, many advocates of net neutrality started writing epitaphs for the free and open internet. That’s because when Wheeler, a former telecommunications lobbyist, proposed during his tenure to loosen net neutrality rules so telecom giants could enjoy more profit shares, the outcry was enough–thanks in part to John Oliver–to force him to side with people who value the internet as a public utility.

But that was in 2015.

 

By Ted Millar

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor