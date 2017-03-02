Suspect Wanted by the FBI for Health Care Fraud — FBI

Ayitey Ayayee-Amim Failed to Appear for His August 2016 Jury Trial

DALLAS, TX—The Dallas FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information directly leading to the arrest of Ayitey Ayayee-Amim (a/k/a Kwame Ayayee, Pastor Kwame, Man of God), who fled prior to his jury trial related to a Medicare health care fraud scheme involving more than $4,000,000 of fraudulently obtained funds.

Between 2010 and 2011, Amim was employed by Paradise Home Health Agency in Arlington, Texas. While employed at Paradise, Amim allegedly paid cash kickbacks to Medicare beneficiaries to recruit and maintain them as patients of Paradise. Amim allegedly falsified patient files to make it appear as though the patients he recruited were eligible for home health care services and to help conceal the fact that Paradise did not provide the services that it billed to Medicare.