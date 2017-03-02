All 12 Convicted in Health Care Fraud Conspiracy Involving Area Mental Health Centers

HOUSTON – A federal jury has convicted the final defendant of 12 involved in a conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks relating to the Medicare program, announced U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson. The jury deliberated for four hours following a three-day trial before convicting Cheryl Waller, 70, of Houston, of one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks and one count of receiving kickbacks.

The other 11 defendants had previously pled guilty for their respective roles in the conspiracy. David Edson, 68, of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Jeffery Parsons, 57, of Crockett, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks as well as two counts of money laundering. Aretha Johnson, 64, of Wimberley, also pled to the conspiracy and to one count of money laundering, while Inger Michelle Pace, 54, of Missouri City, and Ronald Turner, 56, of Fresno, each pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and to one count of paying and receiving kickbacks. The remaining defendants - Deborah Davis, 54, of Atlanta, Georgia; James Bobino, 48, Ernestine Johnson, 58, Jackie Harris, 54, and Vermon Lacy III, 32, all of Houston; and Mary Browning, 68, of Beasley – were convicted of the conspiracy.

Edson and Parsons were the vice presidents of Development and Operations, respectively, for Continuum Healthcare LLC. which owned Westbury Community Hospital in Houston. Aretha Johnson, Pace, Bobino, Waller, Browning and Davis each owned personal care homes in Houston, while Ernestine Johnson, Harris, Lacy and Turner were marketers for Continuum.