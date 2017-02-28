Newsvine

Trump just told the Pennsylvania AG that anti-Semitic threats may be false flag operations

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro came away baffled after President Donald Trump told him in a meeting that some of the anti-Semitic threats to Jewish Community Centers might be false flag operations.

