Trump's first speech to Congress: A guide - POLITICO

President Donald Trump will give his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday in the House Chamber in the Capitol Building. It is functionally the same as a State of the Union address — but it isn’t called that because a president’s first formal joint address is not historically given that title.
Instead of reflecting on the state of the United States in the past year like a State of the Union address, the first joint session speech is typically used to outline a new president’s goals for his administration. President Trump will do exactly that — and try to downplay the chaos that has plagued his first 40 days in office.
By Zach Montellaro
-------
7 Page PDF from Politico
AFTERNOON COMMUNICATIONS BRIEFING Feb. 27, 2017
ANNOUNCEMENTS/NEWS OF THE DAY
Preview of the President’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress