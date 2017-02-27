Newsvine

Top Intel Democrat Drops A Bombshell On Trump: Russia Collusion Will Be Investigated

The top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had some bad news for President Trump. The committee will be investigating potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

