Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17314 Comments: 140431 Since: Aug 2009

'We Never Win and We Don't Fight to Win': Trump Attacks Military During Speech | Mediaite

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:15 AM
Discuss:

Speaking to a group of governors today at the White House, President Donald Trump revealed that he was going to increase military spending while finding cuts elsewhere through getting rid of waste and “doing more with less.”

by Justin Baragona

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor