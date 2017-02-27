Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17314 Comments: 140431 Since: Aug 2009

Trump-backing town angry after ICE detains beloved local Mexican restaurant owner

Published
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: Raw Story
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:54 AM
West Frankfort, Illinois, overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump last fall, but now some residents are upset after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and detained a beloved local Mexican restaurant owner.

Brad Reed

