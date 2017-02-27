Newsvine

Right-wing pundit Laura Ingraham bounced $42K check to AP trying to save her floundering website

Mon Feb 27, 2017
Right-wing radio host and author Laura Ingraham is facing a lawsuit filed by the Associated Press after she bounced a check to the wire service for unpaid fees and lost revenue on her website LifeZette.com.

