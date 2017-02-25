Wanted: 7th-12th Graders for Chasing the Dragon Poster Contest

The Cleveland Division of the FBI, along with the Cleveland Division of the DEA, the Northern District of Ohio United States Attorney’s Office, Robby’s Voice, FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Foundation, and the FBI Future Agents in Training announce a poster contest for area 7th through 12th graders regarding heroin and opiate addiction.

The FBI and DEA have collaborated and produced a documentary titled Chasing the Dragon: the Life of an Opiate Addict. This documentary was created to help individuals gain a deeper understanding of the dangers of opioid addiction. The documentary can be viewed at www.fbi.gov/ChasingTheDragon.

Heroin use and the misuse of prescription opioids are increasing in pandemic proportions everywhere, including here in Northeast Ohio. Overdose deaths in our area are among the highest in the country. Recent statistics show that the average age of the first-time heroin user is between the ages of 12 and 17.