Trump Accidentally Admits That He Didn't Inherit A Mess From Obama

Because Trump is accomplishing virtually nothing as president, but his need for praise led him to make a statement that highlighted the fact that his claim that he inherited a mess from Obama is a lie.
Jason Easley
Because Trump is accomplishing virtually nothing as president, but his need for praise led him to make a statement that highlighted the fact that his claim that he inherited a mess from Obama is a lie.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment