United States Prevails in Civil Suit Against For-Profit College Chain and its President for False Claims Act Violations | USAO-SDFL | Department of Justice

Court Awards Government Over $12 Million in damages and Imposes Additional $10 Million in Civil Penalties

On Feb. 15, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke entered a Final Judgment of more than $20 million in favor of the United States in a civil suit against FastTrain II Corp. d/b/a FastTrain College (FastTrain) and its President and owner, Alejandro Amor (Amor), for having defrauded the U.S. Department of Education (ED) by submitting falsified documents to obtain federal student aid funds in connection with ineligible students, announced U.S. Attorney Wifredo A. Ferrer for the Southern District of Florida.

At its peak, FastTrain operated seven Florida campuses in Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Duval counties. From at least January 2010 through June 2012, when FastTrain closed, FastTrain and Amor knowingly submitted fake high school diploma and GED information to receive improper federal Title IV funds – through the Federal Pell Grant Program, the Federal Direct Loan Program, the Federal Family Education Loan Program, and the Campus Based Programs that financially assist eligible students in obtaining a post-secondary education. Also, at Amor’s direction, FastTrain admissions employees instructed and counseled ineligible prospective students to lie on their federal student aid applications. As a result of Amor’s fraudulent scheme and false representations of eligibility, FastTrain received millions of dollars of unearned student financial aid.