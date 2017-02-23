Scammers are spoofing news sites to promote health products

Scammers will do just about anything to rip you off. They will create fake websites, use fake endorsements from public figures, lie about the effectiveness of their products, and much more.
by
Andrew Johnson
Consumer Education Specialist, FTC
Scammers will do just about anything to rip you off. They will create fake websites, use fake endorsements from public figures, lie about the effectiveness of their products, and much more.
by
Andrew Johnson
Consumer Education Specialist, FTC
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment