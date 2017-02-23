Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17286 Comments: 140265 Since: Aug 2009

Scammers are spoofing news sites to promote health products

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: FTC - Consumer Information
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:59 PM
Discuss:

Scammers will do just about anything to rip you off. They will create fake websites, use fake endorsements from public figures, lie about the effectiveness of their products, and much more.

by
Andrew Johnson

Consumer Education Specialist, FTC

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor