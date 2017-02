President Trump is a mediocre businessman, but he’ll tell you that he’s the best businessman and there’s no better businessman than him. Businessmen need to shake a lot of hands. It’s one of the best ways to seal a deal and we all know who wrote the definitive book on business: Donald Trump. While we’re not sure if there’s an entire chapter dedicated to handshakes in The Art of The Deal, it does look like President Trump has it on lock.

Zac Thompson, Contributor