Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17278 Comments: 140225 Since: Aug 2009

Exclusive: Listen to Controversial White House Terrorism Adviser Sebastian Gorka's Angry Call to a Critic [Video]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:21 AM
Discuss:

Updated | An embattled White House terrorism advisor whose academic credentials have come under widespread fire telephoned one of his main critics at home Tuesday night and threatened legal action against him, Newsweek has learned.

Sebastian Gorka, whose views on Islam have been widely labeled extremist, called noted terrorism expert Michael S. Smith II in South Carolina and expressed dismay that Smith had been criticizing him on Twitter, according to a recording of the call provided to Newsweek.

 

By Jeff Stein

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor